Teck aiming for coal, metals business separation announcement by 2023-end, says CEO

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 05, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Clara Denina and Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO would like to see an announcement on the separation of its coal and metals business by the end of 2023, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price said on Thursday.

Price, who was speaking at the FT Mining summit in London, said that the company is advancing a range of proposals with a range of counterparties.

"I do believe we are coming close to a point where we are going to be able to make a decision on what is the value maximizing route for shareholders and I would like to see that announced before the end of this year," he said.

