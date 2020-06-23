US Markets

Techtronic Industries to invest an additional $650 mln in Vietnam

Contributor
Khanh Vu Reuters
Published

Power tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries will invest an additional $650 million in Vietnam to produce cordless appliances, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

HANOI, June 23 (Reuters) - Power tool manufacturer Techtronic Industries 0669.HK will invest an additional $650 million in Vietnam to produce cordless appliances, the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday.

Construction of the new plant in Ho Chi Minh City will be completed by the third quarter of 2021, the government said in a statement.

The company, which has a factory in the neighbouring province of Binh Duong, will also develop a research and development centre in Vietnam employing 2,000 researchers and engineers, the government added.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((khanh.vu@thomsonreuters.com; +84 24 38259623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular