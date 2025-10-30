Techtronic Industries Company (TTNDF) Price Target Increased by 14.60% to 15.17

The average one-year price target for Techtronic Industries Company (OTCPK:TTNDF) has been revised to $15.17 / share. This is an increase of 14.60% from the prior estimate of $13.24 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.38 to a high of $17.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.78% from the latest reported closing price of $12.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtronic Industries Company. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTNDF is 0.35%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.63% to 347,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 41,666K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,692K shares , representing a decrease of 69.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTNDF by 50.45% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 24,344K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,720K shares , representing a decrease of 26.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTNDF by 37.38% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,737K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,312K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTNDF by 12.77% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 15,467K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,658K shares , representing a decrease of 65.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTNDF by 35.74% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 13,486K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,585K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTNDF by 12.93% over the last quarter.

