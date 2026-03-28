Techtronic Industries Company (SEHK:669) Price Target Increased by 13.27% to 134.50

The average one-year price target for Techtronic Industries Company (SEHK:669) has been revised to HK$134.50 / share. This is an increase of 13.27% from the prior estimate of HK$118.74 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$107.06 to a high of HK$157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from the latest reported closing price of HK$110.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtronic Industries Company. This is an decrease of 350 owner(s) or 97.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 669 is 0.40%, an increase of 15.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.74% to 847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICOW - Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 608K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 84K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares , representing a decrease of 144.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 22.39% over the last quarter.

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 83K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 17.29% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 38.38% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 669 by 19.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.