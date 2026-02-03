Techtronic Industries Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (TTNDY) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 70.31

The average one-year price target for Techtronic Industries Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TTNDY) has been revised to $70.31 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of $63.49 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.09 to a high of $75.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from the latest reported closing price of $61.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtronic Industries Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTNDY is 0.33%, an increase of 17.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.50% to 261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Azimuth Capital Investment Management holds 80K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTNDY by 12.34% over the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 66K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTNDY by 56.93% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management holds 20K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTNDY by 49.91% over the last quarter.

ABLG - TrimTabs All Cap International Free-Cash-Flow ETF holds 6K shares.

