Techtronic Industries Co. - ADR (TTNDY) Price Target Increased by 16.62% to 60.61

The average one-year price target for Techtronic Industries Co. - ADR (OTC:TTNDY) has been revised to 60.61 / share. This is an increase of 16.62% from the prior estimate of 51.97 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.41 to a high of 66.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from the latest reported closing price of 55.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtronic Industries Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTNDY is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.72% to 15K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTNDY by 1.42% over the last quarter.

