Is Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Techtronic Industries Co. is one of 182 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Techtronic Industries Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTNDY's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TTNDY has returned 23.4% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 16.8%. This means that Techtronic Industries Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

UniFirst (UNF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.8%.

The consensus estimate for UniFirst's current year EPS has increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Techtronic Industries Co. belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.3% so far this year, so TTNDY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, UniFirst belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved +37.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Techtronic Industries Co. and UniFirst as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.