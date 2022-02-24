TechTarget (TTGT) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Thursday, shares of TechTarget Inc (Symbol: TTGT) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $70.00, changing hands as low as $66.27 per share. TechTarget Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTGT shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, TTGT's low point in its 52 week range is $63.76 per share, with $111.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their book value »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.