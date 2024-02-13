TechTarget (TTGT) Partners With G2 to Introduce New Solution

TechTarget TTGT recently collaborated with G2 to introduce G2 Techblend. The new solution will combine G2’s software market peer reviews and TTGT’s expert editorial to provide contextually relevant content experiences for researchers and users.

G2's software marketplace is utilized by more than 90 million users and researchers worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies. TechTarget, on the other hand, has independent enterprise technology editorial content and learning resources that directly support Business-to-Business (B2B) tech purchase decision-making.

TechTarget’s vast expertise across targeted markets will be integrated into G2 TechBlend, thus providing access to the most relevant and up-to-date information in enterprise technology.

TechTarget, Inc. Price and Consensus

TechTarget, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TechTarget, Inc. Quote

TechTarget is expanding its footprint in this market segment, which aids B2B tech companies in connecting with and influencing key enterprise technology decision-makers. The company has a portfolio of solutions that help enterprises with customized marketing programs, advanced targeting and analytics that integrate content creation, advertising techniques, demand generation and brand marketing.

TTGT is strengthening its services by teaming up with other companies. Additionally, it announced that it is set to finalize an agreement where Informa PLC will merge Informa Tech’s digital businesses with TechTarget. This move aims to create a leading global platform in B2B Data and Market Access, with a focus on assisting vendors in enterprise technology.

However, the company heavily depends on the enterprise technology industry, causing its revenues to fluctuate due to concentrated revenue sources. TechTarget is frequently affected by macroeconomic uncertainties, leading to erratic quarterly results and uneven sales patterns for its enterprise clients.

TTGT depends heavily on advertising revenues, mainly generated from its network of websites and digital properties. The company encounters ongoing difficulties stemming from its customers' advertising budgets, which are typically considered discretionary expenses and can fluctuate greatly within a short timeframe. Many customers closely examine their spending on advertising campaigns.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, TechTarget carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TTGT have lost 12.6% in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Dell Technologies DELL and Arista Networks ANET. While BlackLine and Dell sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 60 days. Shares of BL have lost 16.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised northward by a penny to $1.73 in the past 30 days. Shares of DELL have surged 99.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 90 days at $1.71 per share. Shares of ANET have rallied 106.5% in the past year.

