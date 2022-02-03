TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) insiders sold US$12m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 6.0%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$12m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At TechTarget

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Michael Cotoia, for US$4.7m worth of shares, at about US$86.38 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$82.81. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

TechTarget insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:TTGT Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. TechTarget insiders own 8.1% of the company, currently worth about US$194m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TechTarget Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no TechTarget insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of TechTarget, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with TechTarget and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

