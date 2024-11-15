Techstep ASA Reports Profit Growth and Strategic Advances

Techstep ASA (DE:B1T0) has released an update.

Techstep ASA has reported significant improvements in profitability, with growth in revenue and net gross profit for the first time in two years. The company has secured major contracts, including a NOK 600 million agreement with Tradebroker, and is seeing positive market momentum, especially in Sweden and Poland. Strategic partnerships are advancing, supporting Techstep’s goal to become a leading mobile and circular technology firm in Europe.

