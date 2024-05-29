Techstep ASA Concludes AGM with Key Decisions

Techstep ASA (DE:B1T0) has released an update.

Techstep ASA’s annual general meeting concluded with all proposed agenda items being adopted, including the approval of the 2023 annual accounts and the election of board members and committee representatives. No dividends will be distributed for the financial year 2023, and remuneration for board and audit committee members was set for the upcoming year.

