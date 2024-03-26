Tech’s Best Bargain: Why Sensible Investors Should Buy Cisco Stock Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Nowadays, networking-hardware specialist Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) often gets a “bad rep.” People sometimes complain that CSCO stock still hasn’t returned to its year-2000 peak price. Yet, this is more of an opportunity than a problem, and sensible investors should jump at the chance to invest in Cisco.

As we’ll discover, Cisco offers a value-and-yield combo that’s rare in the large-cap technology sector in the 2020s. Cisco just finalized an acquisition of a data-security and artificial intelligence software company. That acquisition went surprisingly smoothly, and should add substantial value to Cisco going forward.

CSCO Stock: This Value Is Hard to Beat

For value seekers, it’s actually a good thing that Cisco isn’t a market darling. The company was a darling in the year 2000, but that was the wrong time to buy CSCO stock.

If you like to buy out-of-favor stocks, then consider this. Cisco’s GAAP-measured trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is quite reasonable at 15.15x. For comparison, the sector median P/E ratio is nearly twice as high, at 29.71x.

In other words, the risk-to-reward balance for CSCO stock is much more favorable in 2024 than it was in 2000. That’s why the stock is a bargain at around $50.

Passive income investors should appreciate Cisco’s quarterly dividend payouts. Currently, Cisco offers a forward annual dividend yield of 3.17%. This compares quite favorably to the technology sector’s average annual dividend yield of 1.025%.

Cisco’s ‘Transformative’ Acquisition

Also, there’s a major event that will enhance Cisco’s value considerably. Specifically, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk, which specializes in AI-enabled data-security software.

As Bloomberg reported, the acquisition only took six months and occurred “without antitrust drama.” In a similar vein, Barron’s observed that Cisco’s buyout of Splunk was finalized “well ahead of schedule.”

The Splunk acquisition is expected to boost Cisco’s non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2026. However, there’s more to the story than the bottom-line financials. Stephen Elliot, group vice president, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC, explained how the merger will be “transformative” to Cisco.

“With the close, Cisco has created a unique set of solutions for networking, security, and operations executives in the market,” he said. “When you add that to their channel and AI investments, customers should be considering the higher levels of business value that can now be unlocked.”

If Splunk adds AI-focused features to Cisco’s product offerings, that’s a win-win for Cisco and its shareholders. It won’t necessarily make the company a market darling, but sooner or later, investors should start to appreciate the new and improved Cisco.

CSCO Stock: This Could Be the Best Bet in Tech

If you’re only considering share-price momentum, then you might want to stick to “Magnificent Seven” stocks. Value and yield seekers should take a close look at Cisco stock.

With the Splunk buyout now finalized, Cisco can offer a wider range of AI-enhanced products. Yet, CSCO stock remains underpriced. This is a glitch in the matrix that probably won’t last much longer. So, sensible investors should add some Cisco shares to their portfolios before the opportunity passes them by.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

