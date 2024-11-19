Technoprobe S.p.A. Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.
Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the semiconductor sector, has made documents available for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 20, 2024. Specializing in custom Probe Cards for chip testing, Technoprobe plays a key role in several high-tech industries and is listed on the Euronext Milan market.
