News & Insights

Stocks

Technoprobe S.p.A. Prepares for Shareholders’ Meeting

November 19, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leading company in the semiconductor sector, has made documents available for its upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting on December 20, 2024. Specializing in custom Probe Cards for chip testing, Technoprobe plays a key role in several high-tech industries and is listed on the Euronext Milan market.

For further insights into IT:TPRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.