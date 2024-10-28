Technoprobe S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leader in semiconductor testing technology, has repurchased 266,830 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, amounting to 0.0408% of its share capital, for a total of approximately EUR 1.7 million. This buyback, facilitated by Mediobanca, underscores the company’s strategic financial management to enhance shareholder value.

