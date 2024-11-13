Technoprobe Reports Revenue Growth Amid Market Challenges

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Technoprobe S.p.A. reported a 25.9% increase in consolidated revenues to €386.9 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by growth in the artificial intelligence sector and stabilization in the consumer market, despite challenges in the automotive and industrial sectors. However, the company’s EBITDA decreased by 5.2% due to changes in the consolidation perimeter and lower productivity of new products. Technoprobe remains optimistic about future growth, highlighting its leadership in the AI market and ongoing integration of acquired businesses.

