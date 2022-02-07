Technoprobe IPO books covered on full deal size - bookrunner

The books for the initial public offering of Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe, including the greenshoe option, are fully covered, a note from one of the bookrunners showed on Monday.

The company, one of the world largest manufacturers of so-called probe cards used for testing non-memory chips, said last week it would price its shares between 5.40 and 6.30 euros each, valuing the company at up to 3.8 billion euros ($4.34 billion).

The offering is expected to run between Feb. 4 and Feb. 14, with the start of trading provisionally set for Feb. 17.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

