Technoprobe Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leader in semiconductor testing technology, recently acquired 34,573 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, strengthening its stake to 1% of its share capital. These purchases, valued at over €215,000, reflect the company’s strategic initiative to buy back shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

