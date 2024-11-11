News & Insights

Technoprobe Boosts Stake with Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.

Technoprobe S.p.A., a leader in semiconductor testing technology, recently acquired 34,573 of its own shares on the Euronext Milan market, strengthening its stake to 1% of its share capital. These purchases, valued at over €215,000, reflect the company’s strategic initiative to buy back shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

