Technology Stocks Shine; TSX Up Nearly 0.5%

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally up, the Canadian market moved ahead Thursday morning, and remains firmly in positive territory a little before noon. Technology stocks have recovered from previous session's losses, contributing significantly to market's upmove.

The interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve, and prospects of further easing by the central banks this year appear to be aiding sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 126.09 points or 0.43% at 29,447.75, nearly half an hour before noon.

Technology stock Bitfarms is soaring nearly 11%. Computer Modelling Group is up by 4%, while BlackBerry, Shopify and Open Text Corporation are gaining 2.3 to 3%. Coveo Solutions, Descartes Systems Group and Docebo are also up with strong gains.

Healthcare stock Bausch Health Companies is up 1.3%. Chartwell Retirement Residences and Sienna Senior Living are up with moderate gains.

Corus Entertainment, Capital Power, Organigram Holdings, Coronos Group, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation and Brookfield are up 2 to 5.3%.

Ivanhoe Mines is down more than 5%. SSRMining, First Majestic Silver, Endeavour Mining, Torex Gold Resources, Seabridge Gold, Wheaton Precious Metals, Enerflex, Kinross Gold Corp., and B2Gold are down 1 to 2.3%.

In Canadian economic news, small business sentiment in Canada increased to 50.20 points in September from 47.80 points in August of 2025, according to a report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.