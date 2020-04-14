Technology Stocks Likely To Boost Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had accelerated more than 470 points or 4.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 10,330-point plateau and it's expected to find additional support again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 233.72 points or 2.31 percent to finish at 10,332.94 after trading between 10,130.65 and 10,344.13.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial added 1.60 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.87 percent, CTBC Financial soared 4.52 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 2.91 percent, First Financial rose 3.19 percent, E Sun Financial perked 2.16 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company accelerated 2.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation jumped 2.36 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.78 percent, Largan Precision gathered 3.53 percent, Catcher Technology gained 2.78 percent, MediaTek spiked 3.98 percent, Asia Cement increased 1.91 percent and Taiwan Cement was up 2.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 558.99 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 23,949.76, while the NASDAQ surged 323.32 points or 3.95 percent to end at 8,515.74 and the S&P 500 spiked 84.43 points or 3.06 percent to 2,846.06.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders were heartened about signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve after officials such as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently expressed cautious optimism about the pandemic.

Encouraging exports data out of China has also helped ease fears of the pandemic resulting in a deep global recession. Optimism over the upcoming earnings season also provided a lift.

Crude oil prices plummeted Tuesday as mounting concerns about a drop in energy demand due to the virus pandemic outweighed planned output cuts from OPEC and its allies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.30 or 10.3 percent at $20.11 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.