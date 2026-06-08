Technology Stocks Just Got Cheaper—Here Are 5 Mega-Caps Worth a Closer Look

Technology stocks and the overall market took a meaningful hit on Friday. A strong jobs report triggered fears surrounding monetary policy, and shortly after, the selloff began. Broad rotation out of tech and into other areas of the market sent some of the sector's most prominent names lower in heavy volume. For investors with a short-term mindset, days like that can feel unsettling. But for those with a longer-term view, there is often something more useful: an opportunity to accumulate quality companies at better prices than were available a week ago.

The most interesting feature of Friday's selloff is where it hit hardest. Several of the market's most fundamentally sound mega-cap technology companies, names with dominant competitive positions, growing earnings, and AI-driven revenue acceleration, saw their forward valuation multiples compress further. When you combine that with the fact that several of these stocks were already trading well below their 52-week highs coming into the session, the setup becomes even more interesting. Here are five mega-cap names worth a closer look.

Meta Platforms: 33% Revenue Growth at a Forward P/E of Almost 20

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the more compelling valuation stories in the entire mega-cap space right now. The stock is down over 10% year-to-date and trades at a forward P/E of nearly 20. That's an eye-opening valuation, particularly given that Q1 2026 revenue came in at $56.31 billion, up 33% year over year. For full-year 2025, Meta generated net income of $60.46 billion on net margins of 32.84%.

For a company of this scale growing this fast, a forward P/E near 20 is difficult to argue against. The primary reason the stock has underperformed year to date is the $125 billion to $145 billion 2026 CapEx commitment, which initially spooked markets when announced. But that capital is being deployed into AI infrastructure that is already driving direct monetization through better ad targeting and ranking across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With over 3 billion daily active users and a consensus price target of $840.60 from 48 analysts, implying over 40% upside from current levels, Meta stands out as one of the most attractively priced compounders in the market.

Salesforce: The Cheapest Forward Multiple of the Group

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) carries the most attractive forward valuation of any name on this list, trading at 18 times forward earnings after a close to 30% year-to-date decline. For an enterprise software company with full-year annual revenue of $41.53 billion, a $50 billion share buyback program authorized, and approximately 29,000 Agentforce AI deals closed representing $2.9 billion in combined ARR, that multiple is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental picture.

The market's concern with Salesforce has centered on near-term revenue growth slowing relative to the pace of AI investment and the threat posed by several leading large language models (LLMs), such as Anthropic's Claude.

But the Agentforce adoption data tells a more interesting story. Each new agent deal creates an expanding footprint within the customer's workflow, driving upsell and expansion revenue that compounds over time.

The consensus price target of $257.97 across 37 analysts implies about 40% upside from current levels.

Institutional ownership has also been constructive, with almost $50 billion in inflows over the prior 12 months versus just $27 billion in outflows during the same period.

Microsoft: Azure Acceleration at a Low Relative Valuation

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is down about 15% year to date, trading at a forward P/E of nearly 25. Several factors, including broader weakness in software stocks this year amid the general threat of LLMs, have driven the software giant's underperformance. But for a company that generated full-year net income of $101.83 billion at net margins of nearly 39%, that valuation is historically compressed relative to the business's quality and growth rate. Projected earnings growth of 15.04% for the year ahead only strengthens the case.

Importantly, the Azure story continues to accelerate for the tech giant. AI services contributed meaningfully to Azure's most recent growth figures, with management flagging that demand is exceeding available capacity. This dynamic tends to resolve in accelerating revenue as new infrastructure comes online. Microsoft's Copilot suite is being embedded across every surface of its enterprise product portfolio, and its investment in OpenAI gives it preferred access to frontier model capabilities.

The consensus Moderate Buy rating across 47 analysts, with a price target of $561.20, implies over 35% upside from current levels. That is major upside potential for one of the world's most valuable corporations with an almost $3.1 trillion market cap. At that scale, growing sales, and a forward P/E of 25, Microsoft might represent one of the more straightforward quality-at-a-discount cases in the market today.

Alphabet: Cloud at 63% Growth for 25x Forward Earnings

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is up over 15% on the year, making it one of the strongest year-to-date performers on this list. At a forward P/E of almost 25 and a market cap close to $4.4 trillion, it is certainly not the cheapest name here in absolute terms. But the quality of its earnings growth, along with its AI stronghold, makes the multiple far more defensible than it might appear at first glance.

Google Cloud delivered Q1 2026 revenue of $20.03 billion, up 63% year over year, crossing the $20 billion quarterly threshold for the first time. The cloud backlog approached $460 billion, nearly half a trillion dollars. Total Q1 revenue of $109.9 billion grew 22%, the fastest rate since 2022. For full-year 2025, net income reached $132.17 billion on net margins of 37.92%.

The recent $80 billion equity offering, which initially weighed on share performance, was announced to fund AI infrastructure and backed by a $10 billion commitment from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B), underscoring that demand for Google's AI compute capacity continues to outstrip supply. Paying almost 25x forward earnings for a business with this earnings profile, this growth rate, and an unrecognized SpaceX investment that could be worth well over $100 billion at IPO pricing, makes Alphabet one of the more compelling mega-cap setups heading into Q2 earnings on July 22. The consensus among 54 analysts is Moderate Buy, with a price target of $413.13, implying about 10% upside.

Taiwan Semiconductor: The Foundry Behind Every AI Chip

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is up about 35% year to date, making it the standout performer of the group. Following Friday's sell-off, with shares pulling back almost 7%, its forward P/E of almost 27, combined with projected earnings growth of 24.59%, yields an attractive price-to-earnings growth rate. Even more so when considering it relates to the company that manufactures every advanced AI chip that matters. NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Blackwell GPUs, Apple's A-series chips, AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) AI accelerators, and Google's TPUs all run through TSMC's fabs. There is no AI infrastructure buildout without TSMC. That structural positioning is what the valuation reflects.

Full-year 2025 net income of $54.12 billion, with net margins of almost 46%, underscores the pricing power that comes with being the only company in the world capable of manufacturing at 3nm and below at scale.

The company recently raised its dividend by 17% and is actively expanding capacity in Arizona as part of its U.S. onshoring initiative.

Q2 2026 earnings are due July 16, with the current analyst consensus rating a Buy. The consensus price target across 15 analysts is $404.29, which now sits slightly below the current price following the stock's strong run.

But for investors focused on where AI infrastructure demand flows over the next decade rather than the next quarter, the case for TSMC at current valuations remains among the most structurally sound in the market.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.