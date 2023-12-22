Technology, sportswear makers pull down European shares

By Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas

Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and sportswear makers, while investors were on tenterhooks ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation print and markets assessed domestic data to back bets of lower interest rates next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% by 9:25 GMT, on track for its weakest weekly performance in six.

China's new rules to curb gaming spending spurred a 18.6% slump in Dutch tech investor Prosus PRX.AS, poised for its steepest one-day decline. This pulled the technology sector .SX8P 1.4% lower to lead sectoral declines.

French video games developer Ubisoft UBIP.PA also slid 6.2% to its lowest level since late March.

The personal and household goods sector .SXQP lost 0.6%, as Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE fell 6.0% and 5.7%, respectively, after U.S. peer NikeNKE.N cut its annual sales forecast.

JD Sports JD.L also dropped 5.2%, with the broader retail sector .SXRP losing 1.1%.

However, gains in energy .SXEP and basic resources .SXPPshares on higher commodity prices capped the STOXX 600's decline.

The main focus for the day is the U.S. core PCE price index reading - the Fed's preferred inflation metric - as investors seek clues on the global monetary policy cycle.

"But as we have gone through 2023, things have not turned out to be quite as bad as feared. The battle with CPI has been mostly won, and if the ECB can start cutting next year, hopefully the downturn will not be too deep."

Meanwhile, fresh euro zone data showed Spain's third-quarter gross domestic product growth slowed down slightly, while another set showed Germany's third-quarter residential property prices dropped 10.2% in a further grim sign for the real estate sector.

Britain's Harbour Energy HBR.L rose for the second day, up 4.7%, after agreeing to acquire Wintershall Dea's non-Russian oil and gas assets in a $11.2 billion deal.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.