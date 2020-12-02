Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, a blank check company targeting a technology business in Silicon Valley, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Thurman Rodgers, who previously co-founded Cypress Semiconductor and served as CEO from its 1982 inception until 2016, and CFO Emmanuel Hernandez, who previously served as CFO of SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) and currently serves as Chairman of BrainChip (ASX: BRN). Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition's plans to target a Silicon Valley-based technology company with applications in the energy or industrial sectors.



Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RSVAU. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.