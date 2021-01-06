Poema Global Holdings, a blank check company targeting technology businesses in Europe and Asia, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50



The company is led by Co-Chairmen Emmanuel DeSousa and Joaquin Rodriguez Torres, co-founders and Managing Partners of Princeville Capital. They are joined by CEO and Director Homer Sun, who previously served as CIO of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, and President Marc Chan, who currently serves as Executive Director at Amprion. Poema Global Holdings intends to focus on rapidly growing, highly scalable companies with attractive unit economics in the technology sector, with a particular focus on businesses in Europe and Asia.



Poema Global Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PPGHU. Citi and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC Poema Global Holdings prices upsized $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.