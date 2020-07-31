one, a blank check company led by the co-founder of Eventbrite and other industry veterans targeting the tech sector, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, one would command a market value of $250 million.



The company was formed by CEO Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and Chairman of Eventbrite (EB; -63% from IPO) and former entrepreneur in residence at Founders Fund; CFO Troy Steckenrider III, the former COO of ZeroDown; and Director Spike Lipkin, the co-founder and CEO of tech-enabled insurance brokerage Newfront Insurance. Chairman Pierre Lamond is currently an investor for Eclipse Ventures and sits on the boards of several private tech companies.



The company is targeting the tech industry, stating that it intends to partner with founders, operators, and entrepreneurs to build great companies that advance the technology industry, which it refers to as the "Innovation Economy."



one was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AONE.U. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC one files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

