E.Merge Technology Acquisition, a blank check company formed to acquire a technology business, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.



The Burlingame, CA-based company plans to raise $500 million by offering 50 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed range, E.Merge Technology Acquisition would command a market cap of $637 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and CFO Jeff Clark, the former CEO of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) and Co-CEO Guy Gecht, the former CEO of Electronics For Imaging. The company's Chairman will be Steven Singh, a Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group.



The Burlingame, CA-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ETACU. E.Merge Technology Acquisition filed confidentially on June 16, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC E.Merge Technology Acquisition files for a $500 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.