Technology SPAC dMY Technology Group prices IPO at $10

dMY Technology Group, a blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



dMY Technology Group was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DMYT.U. Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal



