dMY Technology Group II, the second blank check company formed by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You targeting an app business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, dMY Technology Group II would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Niccolo de Masi, the former CEO of Glu, and Chairman Harry You, a former EMC executive. The pair's last SPAC, dMY Technology Group (DMYTU) raised $200 million in February.



The Las Vegas, NV-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DMYD.U. UBS Investment Bank is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC dMY Technology Group II files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

