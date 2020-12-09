Carney Technology Acquisition II, a blank check company led by the former CEO of Brocade Communications targeting the technology industry, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable $11.50.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman David Roberson, who most recently served as SVP of Enterprise Servers, Storage and Networking at Hewlett-Packard, and Chief Acquisition Officer Lloyd Carney, who previously founded SPAC ChaSerg Technology Acquisition and served as CEO until its business combination with Grid Dynamics Holdings (GDYN; +18% from $10 offer price) in March of this year. Carney Technology Acquisition II plans to target technology companies that are experiencing accelerated growth from recent industry changes caused by catalysts such as the COVID-19 pandemic.



Carney Technology Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CTAQU. Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC Carney Technology Acquisition II prices $350 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

