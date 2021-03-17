Athena Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting technology, direct to consumer, and fintech, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Isabelle Freidheim, the co-founder and Managing Partner of Starwood VC; CEO and Director Phyllis Newhouse, the founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm XtremeSolutions; and CFO Grace Vandecruze, the founder and Managing Director of consulting firm Grace Global Capital. Athena Technology Acquisition intends to focus on identifying businesses in the technology, direct to consumer, and fintech industries.



Athena Technology Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ATHN.U. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Technology SPAC Athena Technology Acquisition prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



