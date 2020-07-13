Artius Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Artius Capital and the former CEO of Worldpay targeting the tech sector, raised $630 million by offering 63 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company originally planned to raise $525 million by offering 52.5 million units before upsizing by 20%.



Artius Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AACQU. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs acted as lead managers on the deal.





The article Technology SPAC Artius Acquisition prices upsized $630 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



