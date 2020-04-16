Technology Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 50 points or 2.9 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 1,855-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, technology stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index eased 0.01 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 1,857.07 after trading between 1,828.13 and 1,862.23. Volume was 864.4 million shares worth 10.52 trillion won. There were 452 gainers and 401 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 3.44 percent, while KB Financial retreated 3.92 percent, Hana Financial sank 3.00 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.19 percent, Lotte Chemical was down 0.52 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.22 percent, S-Oil shed 1.93 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.51 percent, POSCO declined 3.83 percent, SK Telecom added 0.26 percent, KEPCO plunged 4.48 percent, Hyundai Motors slid 0.90 percent, Kia Motors skidded 2.85 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

