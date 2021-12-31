Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XLNX,AMD,MKFG,PSTG,AMOT

Technology stocks continued to edge lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.3%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Xilinx (XLNX) was posting a 1.1% decline shortly before 2021 trading wraps up, and the programmable chips company and rival semiconductor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said they would not be able to complete their proposed merger by the original Dec. 31 deadline. The companies overnight reported "good progress" with the regulatory reviews of the deal and now anticipate it closing during its fiscal Q1 beginning Saturday. AMD shares also were 0.3% lower this afternoon.

Markforged Holding (MKFG) fell 4.7% after saying cofounder Greg Mark resigned this week as an employee and director at the 3-D printer company.

Pure Storage (PSTG) was ending 0.1% lower, giving back all of a nearly 2% morning gain that followed Susquehanna Friday raising its price target for the data-management firm by $4 to $40 a share and reiterated its positive rating for the company's stock.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) rose 4.9% after the controlled motion components company announced its purchase of industrial controls Spectrum Controls for $70 million, with $45 million paid at closing through a mix of $27 million in cash and roughly 500,000 Allied shares valued at $35.82 apiece. The remaining $25 million will be split across two equal payments of cash and stock in 2022 and 2023.

