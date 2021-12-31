Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XLNX, AMD, MKFG, AEY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up by 0.09%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was advancing by 0.20%.

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) is now expected to close in Q1 2022 instead of the end of 2021 as previously projected, the companies said. Xilinx was almost 2% lower in recent premarket activity.

Markforged Holding (MKFG) said Greg Mark, the company's co-founder, resigned as a board member and employee, effective Dec. 29. Markforged was slipping past 5%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) was unchanged after it said it entered amended credit facilities agreements doubling its borrowing capacity to $16 million in anticipation of accelerating 5G growth.

