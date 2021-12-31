Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2021: MKFG,PSTG,AMOT

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.2%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 0.2% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Markforged Holding (MKFG) fell 5.2% after saying cofounder Greg Mark resigned this week as an employee and director at the 3-D printer company.

Pure Storage (PSTG) still was 0.1% higher, easing from a nearly 2% morning gain that followed Susquehanna Friday raising its price target for the data-management firm by $4 to $40 a share and reiterated its positive rating for the company's stock.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) rose 4.5% after the controlled motion components company Friday announced its purchase of industrial controls Spectrum Controls for $70 million, with $45 million paid at closing through a mix of $27 million in cash and roughly 500,000 Allied shares valued at $35.82 apiece. The remaining $25 million will be split across two equal payments of cash and stock in 2022 and 2023.

