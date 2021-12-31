Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2021: MKFG,PSTG,AMOT

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday slipping 0.2%, though the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 0.2% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Markforged Holding (MKFG) fell 5.2% after saying cofounder Greg Mark resigned this week as an employee and director at the 3-D printer company.

Pure Storage (PSTG) still was 0.1% higher, easing from a nearly 2% morning gain that followed Susquehanna Friday raising its price target for the data-management firm by $4 to $40 a share and reiterated its positive rating for the company's stock.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) rose 4.5% after the controlled motion components company Friday announced its purchase of industrial controls Spectrum Controls for $70 million, with $45 million paid at closing through a mix of $27 million in cash and roughly 500,000 Allied shares valued at $35.82 apiece. The remaining $25 million will be split across two equal payments of cash and stock in 2022 and 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

