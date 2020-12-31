Technology
Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2020: JG, SPCB, UTSI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading flat to higher during pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was flat, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.27%.

Aurora Mobile (JG) gained more than 4% said it has entered into a partnership with Dongfend Motor Group Co. Ltd. to improve operational and service efficiency.

SuperCom (SPCB) slipped more than 1% despite saying it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

Meanwhile, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) was unchanged after appointing Zhaochen Huang chief executive, effective Jan. 1, succeeding Tim Ti, who resigned due to personal reasons.

