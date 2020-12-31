Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2020: EBON,MU,BRKS,ENPH,JG

Technology stocks were enjoying a small recovery just ahead of Thursday's close, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.1%, overcoming its mornings declines, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was climbing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Ebang International Holdings (EBON) was nearly 24% higher in late Thursday trading after the blockchain technology company disclosed plans to begin public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange early in the new year after successfully completing internal testing. The company said it will explore other potential business opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Micron Technology (MU) rose 4.5% after a Zacks Investments upgrade of the chipmaker to outperform from neutral previously coupled with a $4 increase in the price target on Micron shares to $77 apiece.

To the downside Thursday afternoon, Aurora Mobile (JG) was 7.8% lower, reversing a small advance earlier Thursday after the Chinese mobile developer announced a new partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Company to improve its operational and service efficiency. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) dropped 8.3% despite S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday saying it was moving the chip-making tools company to the S&P Mid Cap 400 index from its current place in S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing EnPhase Energy (ENPH) when the solar-energy components company is promoted to the S&P 500 next Thursday, Jan. 7. Enphase shares were 1.6% higher in latest trading.

