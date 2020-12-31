Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2020: BRKS,ENPH,JG,MU

Technology stocks were drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was climbing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Brooks Automation (BRKS) dropped 5.5% despite S&P Dow Jones Indices late Wednesday saying it was moving the chip-making tools company to the S&P Mid Cap 400 index from its current place in S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing EnPhase Energy (ENPH) when the solar-energy components company is promoted to the S&P 500 next Thursday, Jan. 7. Enphase shares were 1.7% higher in recent trading.

Aurora Mobile (JG) was 2.3% lower, reversing a small advance earlier Thursday after the Chinese mobile developer announced a new partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Company to improve its operational and service efficiency. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Micron Technology (MU) rose 4.3% after a Zacks Investments upgrade of the chipmaker to outperform from neutral previously coupled with a $4 increase in the price target on Micron shares to $77 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.