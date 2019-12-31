Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2019: SINA,INPX,MTOR,MDCO,NVS,TAOP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.18%

AAPL +0.56%

IBM +0.77%

CSCO +0.67%

GOOG -0.14%

Technology stocks turned higher in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was rising almost 0.3%.

(+) Sina (SINA) was 7.5% higher in late Tuesday trade, easing somewhat from a recent 11% advance that followed after the Chinese online media company earlier saying it has authorized a new, $500 million stock buyback program for 2020. The company repurchased around 2.2 million of its shares since launching its current program in August 2018, spending $82.1 million of the available $500 million. It expects to fund the new buybacks using its existing cash balance.

(+) Inpixon (INPX) rose over 41% on Tuesday after saying it will focus on website improvements and expanding its services portfolio during 2020 to better reflect its indoor location business by leveraging artificial intelligence and big data. "Organizations are increasingly recognizing the wealth of data that lies untapped in their buildings," Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali said in a statement.

(+) Meritor (MTOR) climbed 12.5% after the electronic components manufacturer late Monday was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular session trading next Monday, Jan. 6. Meritor is replacing Medicines Co (MDCO), which is expected to soon complete its upcoming sale to Novartis (NVS), S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

(+) Taoping (TAOP) turned higher this afternoon, advancing fractionally. The company Tuesday said it signed another 31 new members to its alliance operating internet-based smart display screens in Chinese cities. Taoping now has partners in 196 cities across 26 provinces in China as well as three overseas members.

