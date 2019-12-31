Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2019: SINA, TME, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: -0.37%
AAPL: -0.44%
IBM: -0.23%
CSCO: -0.36%
GOOG: -0.18%
Leading technology stocks were lower pre-market Tuesday.
Early movers include:
(+) Sina (SINA), which was up more than 3% as its board authorized the repurchase up to $500 million ordinary shares over the next 12 months.
In other sector news:
(+) Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was about 1% higher after saying it has joined a consortium led by parent company Tencent Holdings to acquire a 10% equity stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi for EUR30 billion ($33.63 billion).
(-) Uber Technologies (UBER) and courier services provider Postmates filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court, seeking to block a California labor law, which they said would harm "gig economy" businesses, according to media reports. Uber was recently down more than 1%.
