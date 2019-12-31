Technology Sector Update for 12/31/2019: INPX,MTOR,MDCO,NVS,TAOP

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.47%

AAPL +0.17%

IBM +0.20%

CSCO +0.56%

GOOG -0.17%

Technology stocks were slightly lower in afternoon trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining nearly 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was slipping almost 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Inpixon (INPX) rose over 54% on Tuesday after saying it will focus on website improvements and expanding its services portfolio during 2020 to better reflect its indoor location business by leveraging artificial intelligence and big data. "Organizations are increasingly recognizing the wealth of data that lies untapped in their buildings," Inpixon CEO Nadir Ali said in a statement.

In other sector news:

(+) Meritor (MTOR) climbed more than 14% after the electronic components manufacturer late Monday was selected to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular session trading next Monday, Jan. 6. Meritor is replacing Medicines Co (MDCO), which is expected to soon complete its upcoming sale to Novartis (NVS), S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

(+) Taoping (TAOP) turned higher this afternoon, advancing nearly 5%. The company Tuesday said it signed another 31 new members to its alliance operating internet-based smart display screens in Chinese cities. Taoping now has partners in 196 cities across 26 provinces in China as well as three overseas members.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.