Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CACI,BHAT,TRMB,RCI,RCI.TO,SJR,SJR.TO

Technology stocks recovered a portion of their midday slide Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.8%.

In company news, CACI International (CACI) rose 0.1% after the Pentagon said the technology advisor's CACC-ISS subsidiary received a $68.8 million modification award for a 12-month extension of its training and deployment contract for integrated personnel and online human resource programs for the US Army. The new contract award runs through the end of calendar 2023, the Defense department said.

Shaw Communications (SJR) added 8.9% after a Canadian court tribunal ruled anti-trust regulators failed to show the telecom company's proposed merger with rival Rogers Communications (RCI) would significantly harm competition, clearing one of the last hurdles needed for the deal to close. Rogers' US-traded shares also were 4.2% higher this afternoon.

On the downside, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) dropped 1.9% after the mobile games company reported a fiscal Q2 net loss from continuing operations of $0.44 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year.

Trimble (TRMB) was off by less than 0.1%. The work-management software firm said it has negotiated a $1 billion unsecured delayed draw term loan to help fund its 1.88 billion euros ($2 billion) purchase of transportation management company Transporeon.

