Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2022: BHAT, TRMB, RCI, RCI.TO, SJR, SJR.TO

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) dropped 3.1% after the mobile games company reported a fiscal Q2 net loss from continuing operations of $0.44 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year.

Trimble (TRMB) fell nearly 1%. The work-management software firm said it has negotiated a $1 billion unsecured delayed draw term loan to help fund its 1.88 billion euros ($2 billion) purchase of transportation management company Transporeon.

Shaw Communications (SJR) rose 9.3% after a Canadian court tribunal ruled anti-trust regulators failed to show the telecom company's proposed merger with rival Roger Communications (RCI) would significantly harm competition. The decision clears one of the last hurdles needed for the deal to close. Roger's US-traded shares also were 5.2% higher this afternoon.

