Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2021: SIMO,ELTK,ELTK,INTC

Technology stocks retreated Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) sinking 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping almost 0.7%.

In company news, Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) closed 0.4% lower, paring most a nearly 1% decline earlier Thursday, after Roth raised its price target for data-storage company by $30 to $120 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Intel (INTC) slipped 0.2%, reversing a modest gain, after the chipmaker late Wednesday said it completed the first portion of the sale of its NAND and SSD business, including its NAND memory manufacturing facility in Dalian, China, to SK Hynix for $7 billion. SK Hynix is slated to buy the remaining assets in 2025 for about $2 billion.

Eltek (ELTK) rose 1.1% after the Israeli electronic components company said Alon Mualem resigned as chief financial officer to pursue another business opportunity and would be succeeded Jan. 1 by Ron Freund, who was previously the CFO at Ophir Tours.

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) shares rose 4.3% after the company disclosed plans to create a non-fungible token trading platform. The move comes after the company agreed to take over the rights and obligations from a prior cooperation agreement to develop a digital asset market platform.

