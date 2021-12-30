Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2021: IMTE,ELTK,INTC

Technology stocks were little changed Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slipped about 0.1%.

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) shares rose 17.5% after the company disclosed plans to create a non-fungible token trading platform. The move follows the company agreeing to take over the rights and obligations from a prior cooperation agreement to develop a digital asset market platform.

Eltek (ELTK) rose 2% after the Israeli electronic components company said Alon Mualem resigned as chief financial officer to pursue another business opportunity and will be succeeded Jan. 1 by Ron Freund, who previously was the CFO at Ophir Tours.

Intel (INTC) added 0.5% after the chipmaker late Wednesday said it has completed the first portion of the sale of its NAND and SSD business, including its NAND memory manufacturing facility in Dalian, China, to SK Hynix for $7 billion. SK Hynix is slated to buy the remaining assets in 2025 for about $2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.