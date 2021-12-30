Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2021: FTFT, AVCT, DIDI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.16% higher while the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.15%.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) was gaining nearly 31% after saying it has created a new division to manage its blockchain sector business and has appointed Zhi Yan as the division's president.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (AVCT) was shedding more than 9% after filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale of up to about 38 million common shares by some shareholders.

Didi Global (DIDI) was down nearly 5% after it reported a Q3 net loss of 6.48 yuan ($1.01) per American depositary shares. The Chinese ride-hailing company's revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 42.68 billion yuan.

