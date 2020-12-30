Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2020: MVIS, AAPL, INTC, IYW, SOXX

Technology stocks were higher premarket Wednesday. The iShares Dow Jones US Technology ETF (IYW) was 0.5% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was gaining 0.21% in value recently.

Microvision (MVIS) was down more than 5% after saying it has entered into a $13 million at-the-market equity offering agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital, allowing it to sell shares from time to time through the brokerage.

A federal judge in Florida has thrown out Apple's (AAPL) claims that Corellium violated copyright law with its software used by security researchers to find bugs and security holes, according to a tweet from Corellium. Apple was slightly higher recently.

Intel (INTC) plans to work with Third Point after the activist investor sent a letter to the chip maker calling for the company to look at strategic alternatives. Intel was marginally lower in recent trading.

