Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2020: IPDN,OPRA,BOSC

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also has jumped out to a more than 1.8% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Wednesday raced to its best share price since August 2017, topping out with a 306% gain at $5.56, after announcing a new partnership with privately held Phala Network to integrate privacy-protected blockchain technology with its online jobs board and boost the delivery rate for employers and jobseekers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Opera (OPRA) rose 4.7% after Wednesday saying the user base for its web browsers rose to 80 million monthly active users during December, up more than 20% over year-ago levels. The company attributed much of the recent growth to its Opera GX gaming browser, which had more than 7 million users this month, representing a 350% increase over December 2019.

BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) dropped almost 21% after the radio frequency identification company began a $2 million direct offering of 800,000 common shares priced at $2.50 each, or nearly 13% under Tuesday's closing price. The institutional investors participating in the stock sale also received warrants to buy 720,000 additional shares exercisable any time over the next five years at $2.75 a share.

