Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2020: GILT,IPDN,OPRA,BOSC

Technology stocks were hanging on for a narrow gain, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising just 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was more than 1.6% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) rose 3.4% after Wednesday declaring a special dividend of $0.63 per share, payable Jan. 20 to investors of record on Jan. 11. The satellite-based broadband communications company also said Bosmat Halpern has become its permanent chief financial officer after serving as interim CFO since August.

Opera (OPRA) rose 3.8% after Wednesday saying the user base for its web browsers rose to 80 million monthly active users during December, up more than 20% over year-ago levels. The company attributed much of the recent growth to its Opera GX gaming browser, which had more than 7 million users this month, representing a 350% increase over December 2019.

Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Wednesday raced to its best share price since August 2017, topping out with a 306% gain at $5.56, after announcing a new partnership with privately held Phala Network to integrate privacy-protected blockchain technology with its online jobs board and boost the delivery rate for employers and jobseekers. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, BOS Better Online Solutions (BOSC) dropped almost 21% after the radio frequency identification company began a $2 million direct offering of 800,000 common shares priced at $2.50 each, or nearly 13% under Tuesday's closing price. The institutional investors participating in the stock sale also received warrants to buy 720,000 additional shares exercisable any time over the next five years at $2.75 a share.

