Technology Sector Update for 12/30/2019: MAXR, BLIN, SINA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.04%

AAPL: Flat

IBM: +0.16%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: Flat

Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Maxar Technologies (MAXR), which was up nearly 12% after announcing a definitive deal to sell its MDA business in Canada to a consortium of financial sponsors led by Northern Private Capital for CAD1 billion ($765 million).

(+) Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) was climbing by over 14% after it reported a net income of $0.18 per share for fiscal Q4 compared with a loss of $12.09 per share a year earlier.

In other sector news:

(-) Sina (SINA) was slightly lower after saying its Sina Hong Kong subsidiary is looking at legal and other actions to protect its interests after the Netherlands Arbitration Institute recently ruled against the unit in a license dispute with GeoSolutions and parent company GeoSolutions Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.